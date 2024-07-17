The Tseshaht First Nation and Tseshaht Enterprises Corporation is now accepting applications for the

position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This is a full-time position, working Monday to Friday and weekends

as needed.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

POSITION SUMMARY

The c̓išaaʔath (sis sha aht) or Tseshaht First Nation is a vibrant community situated along western Vancouver Island with an active and progressive natural resourcesbased economy. Tseshaht Enterprises Corporation (TEC) embodies their mission

statement of “together we are empowering our people, fostering a stable, safe and supportive community by building a strong economy and creating opportunities of growth, health, wellness of our people, and ḥaḥuułi as a united, self-determining

Nation.”

The Chief Executive Officer will lead newly incorporated Tseshaht Enterprises Corporation to establish and grow existing and new business initiatives over a diverse portfolio of industries for the corporation and its community members. Through the

direction of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer will actualize short and long-term business plans aligned with the mission of TEC.

This is an exciting opportunity for a seasoned professional to work collaboratively with the Board of Directors to set up and lead the TEC on its strategic path and play a strong role in navigating the organization towards positive results and contribution to the community.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Strategic and Operational Planning

• Per the Board’s direction, lead implementation of strategic direction to achieve TEC’s goals for short- and long-term business results.

• Identify, assess, implement and report on risk management plans.

• Develop and implement strategies and plans for but not limited to economic development opportunities, projects, operations, and investments.

• Establish and implement standards, policies, procedures, and by-laws.

• Establish, monitor, and report on key performance indicators to measure the effectiveness of strategies and plans.

Financial Stewardship

• Champion fiscal responsibility and financial health, ensuring implementation of comprehensive financial planning, controls, evaluation and reporting processes.

• Oversee the establishment of necessary accounts and sound budget controls to ensure financial accountability.

• Lead the development and assessment of detailed financial projections for business prospects or plans.

• Identify and pursue financial business opportunities and funding agreements aligned with TEC’s mandate and values.

• Ensure compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and corporate governance standards.

Operations

• Through sound organizational design and executive leadership, ensure the oversight and management of daily operations through direct and delegated supervision and reporting of performance.

• Oversee the launch and maturity of economic development initiatives by ensuring strong management and liaison of contractors, vendors, partners, and other stakeholders.

• Ensure robust monitoring and reporting processes are established and followed to evaluate effectiveness of current and new operations and initiatives.

• Facilitate research, data collection and due diligence analysis to inform investment decisions and potential partnerships.

• Present defensible and objective data to facilitate discussion and decision-making to balance economic development opportunities with natural resources and impacts on land and water.

• Be informed and maintain current knowledge of federal and provincial economic policy or economic changes which may affect TEC activities and policies.

Board Governance

• Prepare for and attend Board meetings.

• Provide regular reports to the Board of Directors on current operations and business prospects including but not limited to financial updates, opportunity analysis, risk management and results.

• Set up and oversee a robust records management system for Board and TEC business.

• Support communication efforts from the Board to the community.

Human Resources Management

• Design an optimal organizational structure and identify technical and administrative people resources to deliver on the mandate, vision, and strategic plan.

• Coordinate recruitment and hiring per established processes to build a dynamic, skilled and motivated team who collectively drive results for TEC.

• Define, implement and foster an entrepreneurial culture focused on high service standards, collective benefits, and continuous performance improvement.

Relationship Management

• Cultivate positive relationships with other parities, including but not limited to shareholders, investors, sponsors, patrons, or other prospects, to advance collaboration and growth opportunities.

• Maintain open and equitable relationships with the Board of Directors.

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

• A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in business administration, commerce, economics, natural resources, or a related field is preferred.

• Master’s degree is considered an asset.

• Experience with property management, excavation, tourism, and housing is an asset.

• Five (5) or more years in a senior management role, preferably in business development, business management or a related field.

• Experience in a First Nation environment is considered an asset.

Other Requirements

• Professional appearance and communication.

• Ability to successfully and periodically undergo an appropriate criminal records review, credit and police record check is required.

Salary Information

• A one (1) year contract with flexible schedule to be confirmed and concentrated on delivery of planning, operational set up and advancement of strategic goals and priorities.

• An attractive compensation package based on mutually agreeable contract terms, conditions and deliverables. Full-time annual compensation range is between $160,000 - $200,000.