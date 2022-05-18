The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for a temporary full-time Child & Family Support Worker position.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..

POSITION SUMMARY

Reporting to the Social Development & Health Services Manager, this position supports members on and off reserve requiring Child & Family support services. This position supports prevention services for Child & Family Services matters.

As a community-based resource, this position supports children & families, with navigating the child and family serving systems, with all matters pertaining to Tseshaht Children in Care, Family Service plans, and referrals to child & family support services. This position interacts regularly with the USMA Child & Family Services, Ministry of Children & Family Development, Court Services, and other agencies relevant to CFS matters.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Tseshaht and program specific policies, standards, practices and procedures, as directed by the Social Development and Health Services Manager.

Child & Family Support

Maintains a visible presence in the office and in the community at large as the contact for children, families, and other Health and Social development staff for the handling of child and family service matters.

Serves as a liaison and primary contact for the Tseshaht First Nation for Child & Family Services Agencies, who are seeking support regarding Tseshaht Child & Family matters.

Provides referrals to child & family support services available in the community.

Coordinates requirements with social workers for home visit.

Attends CFS Court services, when required to support Tseshaht members with CFS matters and debriefs the Native Court Worker for court matters only.

Provides primary support to Social Workers by following the Family and Child Services Act. Reports cases of child abuse and neglect, attends investigations, provides follow-up as required with repatriation, assists with supervision and home visits with children in care.

Collaborates with CFS agencies in cultural planning for Tseshaht Children in Care, for family service plans, and for other CFS planning needed to support children’s safety, liaison with the CFS social worker(s) to ensure adherence to all relevant acts, legislation and policies.

Coordinates prevention service activities for children, youth, and families.

Participates in the development, review and administration of the operating procedures, policies, standards and protocols for program areas.

Maintains various electronic and paper filing systems. Follows guidelines for confidential client records.

Maintains a current level of knowledge of related external regulations, laws, requirements and programs.

Completes reporting as directed by the Social Development and Health Services Manager.

Other related duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS