The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a permanent, full-time Teechuktl Clinical Counsellor to provide individual counselling and counselling for family or groups in the west coast of the Nuu-chah-nulth territory.  Based out of the NTC’s Tofino office, this position would best suit someone who can work in a team environment to provide counselling services that promotes individual and community wellness through a balance of Quu’asa and clinical methods.

 

Responsibilities Include

 

  • To establish a regular schedule of community visits and counselling sessions
  • To coordinate effective service delivery strategies and instructions to service providers
  • To maintain up-to-date files and provide statistical reports
  • To deliver consistent service within a framework inclusive of professional skills and Quu’asa (First Nation people) values

 

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • Master’s degree in Psychology, Counselling, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health
  • 5-years front line experience, with at least 3-years working with aboriginal people
  • Registration with a related professional association
  • Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions
  • Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes
  • Experience in cross-cultural education
  • Strong personal boundaries and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high risk population
  • Possess a personal wellness plan
  • Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

 

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $69,500 - $80,000 annually.

Apply by 4pm February 4, 2021 by sending a cover letter,

three references (available to contact) and resume to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Fax: (250) 723-0463

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

       

            (We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)    

