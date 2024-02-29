Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

UTG is seeking a Communications Coordinator to join the UTG team. The coordinator will develop and implement a communications and information management plan ensuring effective internal and external communications for the Government and associated businesses. Reporting to the CAO, the Coordinator is responsible for UTG communications including media relations, issues management, brand management, event marketing, website and social media and facilitating community engagement.

This position provides opportunities to:

• Plan and implement communications strategies based on the Government’s strategic plan.

• Develop marketing initiatives to support business development.

• Facilitate community engagement and consultation processes.

• Maintain and maximize the potential of digital communications.

• Work collaboratively with the Chief and Council and the UTG and business teams.

• Make a difference! Qualifications and Experience:

• Post-secondary education in a discipline relevant to communications, marketing, public relations or equivalent.

• 3 years of progressive and relevant experience which includes working in the media as well as marketing, corporate communication or public relations experience, preferably in government.

• Experience in developing, implementing and evaluating communication plans and materials across a range of different channels and media, including face-to-face engagement.

• Demonstrated ability to work cooperatively in a team environment.

• Valid Driver’s license.

Interested applicants can obtain a copy of the complete job description by contacting Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant, at lysa.ray@uchucklesaht.ca Salary Range and Benefits: UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan). Please submit a resume and cover letter no later than 4:30 pm on Friday March 8 to: Attention: Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant In person/by mail: 5251 Argyle Street, Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 1V1 Emailed to: Lysa.Ray@Uchucklesaht.ca (MS Word or PDF documents