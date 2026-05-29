Community Health / Home Care Nurse Casual (ouf)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a Registered Nurse in the dual role of Community Health/Home Care Nurse. This unique position will provide nursing services to Indigenous individuals and families living in a variety of community-based settings in all NTC Regions. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This casual/on-call position is based out of Port Alberni and will require travel to other Regions within Nuu-chah-nulth territories along the coast of Vancouver Island. Travel is by vehicle on gravel road, by boat, float plane and helicopter).

Responsibilities Include

Provides health promotion, disease prevention, education, assessment, and consultation to individuals, groups, and communities.

Conduct immunization clinics, prenatal and post-natal drop-in, breast-feeding support, postpartum depression screening, sexual wellness education, group and one on one sessions.

Provide comprehensive home care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention.

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, families, groups, and general populations.

Demonstrate understanding of health promotion, epidemiology, disease/injury, population health, community development, and determinants of health.

Preferred Qualifications

Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM).

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset.

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset.

Successful completion of the BCCDC online immunization course and exam and experience immunizing.

Certificate, course(s) and/or relevant work experience supporting chest feeding parents.

Must have a valid BC Driver’s licence, access to a reliable vehicle, and able to travel within the region.

Provide acceptable work references and RCMP criminal record check.

What We Offer