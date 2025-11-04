Community Health / Home Care Nurse (ouf)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a permanent, full time Registered Nurse to provide a full continuum of Community Health and Home Care Nursing services to individuals in a variety of community-based settings in NTC’s Northern Region territory. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This position is based out of Campbell River (NTC Northern Region Office). Travel to remote communities (Mowachaht-Muchalaht First Nations two days a week and Zeballos two days a week) with an overnight stay in community is required. Travel is by vehicle (Logging gravel road), helicopter, floatplane and boat. This position operates on 4 days a week (Mondays through Thursdays) schedule. Daily scheduled hours are 9.75, inclusive of a one-hour meal break

Responsibilities Include

Provide comprehensive health care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention including provision of childhood and adult immunizations.

Demonstrate understanding of health promotion, epidemiology, disease/injury, population health, community development, and determinants of health.

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, family groups and general populations.

Preferred Qualifications

Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM).

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset.

Prefer recent related experience working with children, youth and families or equivalent combination of education, training, and experience.

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset.

Completion of the BCCDC Immunization Competency course is an asset but training will be provided.

Must have a valid BC Driver’s licence, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel in the region.

Provide acceptable work references and RCMP criminal record check report.

What We Offer: