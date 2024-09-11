Community Health Nurse (West Coast)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (backfill for leave), 0.8 FTE (4 days/week) Registered Nurse to provide Community Health and Home Care Nursing services to individuals living in the community of Ahousaht. Our Nursing services follow the Nuu-chah-nulth Nursing framework that ensures culturally safe, relational, reflective and trauma informed Nursing Practice. This position is based out of Tofino and will end on the return of the incumbent.

Responsibilities Include

Provide comprehensive health care with an emphasis on healthy living, illness prevention, health education, chronic disease management, and clinical intervention including provision of childhood and adult immunizations.

Establish and maintain community partnerships to help address health issues, reduce the incidence of disease, and to enhance the health of individuals, family groups and general populations.

Preferred Qualifications

Current RN license with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM).

Completion of the BCCDC Immunization Competency course is an asset but training will be provided.

Certification in Sexually Transmitted Infection Management is an asset.

Familiarity with Panorama, Mustimuhw cEMR, or other related electronic medical record charting system will be considered an asset.

Experience working with First Nations will be considered an asset.

Must have a valid BC Driver’s license, access to a reliable vehicle, and be prepared to travel within the region via boat and float plane.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $84,000 - $96,000.