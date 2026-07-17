Diabetes Leader (ouf)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Services program is seeking a Full time, term Registered Nurse OR Registered Dietician to serve as the Diabetes Leader. Based out of Port Alberni, this full-time 2-year term position will provide culturally safe diabetes education, consultation and liaison to clients, caregivers, family members and other service providers for Nuu-chah-nulth members. This position requires travel to remote communities and different Regions within Nuu-chah-nulth territories along the coast of Vancouver Island. Travel is by vehicle on gravel road, by boat, float plane and helicopter).
Responsibilities Include
- Use a trauma-informed, culturally safe approach when assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating nutritional care for clients or community programs.
- Apply the principles of strengths-based, patient-centric care and the First Nations’ perspectives of wellness when working with individuals and communities.
- Facilitate education sessions in a group setting for individuals with diabetes and their support persons/family members and for community staff.
- Contribute to the development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Nuu-Chah-Nulth diabetes programming, resources, and protocols.
- Act as a client advocate on individual and systemic issues including organizing and/or mobilizing community members and/or other professionals in the support of diabetes self-management.
Preferred Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in nursing is preferred or bachelor’s degree in Dietetics
- Current Practicing Registration with British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM)or the College of Health and Care Professionals of BC (CHCPBC)
- Registered Dietician current registration in good standing with the College of Dietitians of B.C.
- Minimum of three (3) years of experience as a registered nurse or registered dietitian providing clinical practice support in primary care or community and/or public health or acute care, ambulatory care and/or outpatient centers
- Current Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) certification would be considered an asset.
- Knowledge of Nuu-chah0nulth governance, culture, traditions; or being a First nations person will be considered an asset
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle.
Company
Location
Contact Info
benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $78,000 - $99,500.
Open Until Filled
Apply by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org