The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) seeks a highly qualified Accountant to join its senior leadership team. Based in Port Alberni BC, this exciting opportunity is ideal for an individual passionate about contributing to the financial well-being of a dynamic organization.

Position Overview

The Director of Finance reports to the Executive Director and provides analytical support to a dynamic team of departmental managers. The successful candidate will participate in a thorough orientation led by the current incumbent, covering all aspects of the Tribal Council's financial responsibilities and best practices. The successful candidate will be expected to develop and administer all aspects of financial services including budget preparation, coordination of the annual audit, supporting strategic decision-making, financial reporting (provincial and federal), management of the Finance team staff, and other related functions. This position is based out of Port Alberni BC with the requirement of working on-site at the NTC Main Office. Reasonable relocation expense allowance will be provided for the successful candidate.

Required Qualifications

Current Chartered Professional Accountant designation (CPA) and five plus (5+) years' senior financial administration experience and supervisory experience.

Expert-level knowledge and practice of GAAP, and effective procedures for financial management, control, and accountability in the related areas of accounting (G/L, A/P, A/R, payroll, budgeting, and financial reporting).

Excellent communication skills: ability to develop concise summaries of complex analyses and data appropriate for board members, program managers, First Nation administrators, funding agencies, auditor, etc.

A Self-Starter: ability to initiate tasks, work toward goals, and work independently.

Ability to both interpret and write financial policies.

Knowledge and effective working skills in Adagio, Adobe, MS Word, Excel, and e-mail.

Ability to develop positive working relationships with key stakeholders.

Experience working with First Nations would be considered an asset.

Possess a valid BC Driver’s Licence and have daily access to reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary Range $125,000 – $166,000.