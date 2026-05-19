Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

UTG is seeking an experienced Director of Lands & Resources (DLR) to join the Department of Lands and Resources. This role is crucial in advancing our Nation’s self-determination, environmental values, and economic development goals under the Maa-Nulth Treaty. The successful candidate will bring a deep respect for Indigenous knowledge systems, a strong understanding of land governance, and a commitment to community-driven decision making. The DLR will work with governmental partners to collaboratively manage Uchucklesaht’s Ḥahuułi, specifically related to land and resource management, fisheries, wildlife, land use planning, resource extraction and environmental management.

Job Duties:

• Manages the Department of Lands & Resources.

• Ensures that the Department of Lands and Resources carry out the duties assigned to them.

• Implement and uphold the Nation’s land use plans, environmental policies, and treaty obligations.

• Lead negotiations and consultations with industry, government and other stakeholders on land and resource matters.

• Develop and manage departmental budgets, work plans and reporting systems.

• Supervise and mentor departmental staff, fostering a collaborative work environment.

• Represent UTG at regional, provincial, and national meetings and conferences related to lands and resources.

• Manages Uchucklesaht natural resource harvesting.

• Prepares recommendations on fisheries and wildlife matters for the Executive and inclusion in harvesting plans.

• Performs duties extending to any matter relating to the management, protection, and enhancement of the environment.

• Plans, designs, constructs, operates and maintains works and undertakings for the management, protection or enhancement of the environment.

• Prepares and publishes policies, strategies, objectives, guidelines and standards for the protection and management of the lands and the environment.

• Participates in applicable committees/commissions, technical working groups, symposiums, conferences, meetings and consultations with citizens and key associates as approved by the CAO.

• Ensures Federal and Provincial governments treaty obligations are fulfilled from a Lands and Resources perspective.

Qualifications and Experience:

• Graduate Degree (preferred) or Degree in one or more of the following: Natural or Renewable Resource Management, Land Management, Environmental Studies.

• 7 to 10 years of experience in a Land Management position.

• Knowledge of Land Management issues and legislation affecting First Nations both locally and nationally.

• Knowledge of the principles and practices of land resource planning and management.

• Ability to prioritize and rank issues in relation to the overall goals of Uchucklesaht Tribe.

• Time management and organizational skills.

• Ability to research, analyze and develop strategic goals, work plans, and policies and procedures.

• Ability to comprehend and develop policy papers, technical/ scientific papers, and present technical data to supervisors, citizens and other key partners.

• Ability to function in a cross-cultural environment.

• Ability to communicate effectively and diplomatically, both verbally and in writing, with coworkers, citizens, and with outside agencies, partners and business associates.

• Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office software suites.