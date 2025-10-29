The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2027), full time Downtown East Side Outreach Worker to do outreach, establish relationships, conduct wellness checks with Nuu-chah-nulth people at risk and living in the East Vancouver community. Under the day-to-day supervision of the All Nations Outreach Society this outreach worker will help people struggling with addictions and will provide holistic and ongoing support to those ready to heal. This position will work occasional evenings and weekends and in some cases support Nuu-chah-nulth-aht to travel home to reconnect to families and their communities.

Responsibilities Include

Establish ongoing, respectful and trauma-informed client relationships based on trust;

Facilitate cultural activities such as smudging, brushing, etc. where appropriate and comfortable for the client;

Work collaboratively with cross-sector service provider/partners (i.e., mental health services providers, employment programs and other social service agencies) in developing individualized and effective, strength-based, and culturally competent support plans;

Provide ongoing support for treatment including follow up (i.e., reminders of appointments, transportation to pharmacies for medication);

Liaise with other staff and resources in responding to crisis situations and mobilize community strength in response.

Preferred Qualifications