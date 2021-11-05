The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Early Childhood Educator. This is a casual/on-call position.

JOB PURPOSE

The Early Childhood Educator reports to the Daycare Program Manager and is responsible to work with 0–5-year-old children in a licensed day care facility, demonstrating an ability to contribute to a team approach, to guide and care for designated infants/children, initiating and implementing age-appropriate activities.

JOB SKILLS, EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas: