The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Early Childhood Educator, Infant & Toddler Worker. This position is full time, Monday to Friday from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm to care for Infants and Toddlers.
POSITION SUMMARY
The Early Childhood Educator, Daycare Worker reports to the Daycare Program Manager and is responsible to work with infants and toddlers in a licensed day care facility, demonstrating an ability to contribute to a team approach, to guide and care for designated children, initiating and implementing age-appropriate activities.
KNOWLEDEGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES
The successful applicant will possess skills and experience in the following areas:
• Early Childhood Care Infant & Toddler Diploma;
• Must comply with the Criminal Records Review Act;
• Emergency Child Care First Aid;
• 2 Letters of Reference;
• Able to relate well and develop rapport with children, families and staff.
Wage
$23/hour + $6/hour ECE wage enhancement
Company
Location
Contact Info
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Theresa Burnip, Interim Daycare Manager
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: apply@tseshaht.com
Closing Date:
June 25, 2024