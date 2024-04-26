The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFNs) are a progressive, forward-thinking, modern, First Nations Treaty Government. We are growing & seek a career-minded, dedicated, hands-on, professional to assume the role of Education Worker – Post Secondary (EW). The EW works with persons in the post-secondary system - serving KCFN members and children who reside in and outside of Houpsitas. He or she provides monetary and other resources to ensure KCFN members are getting the supports they need as they move within the post-secondary system. The EW also supports the development of KCFN employees in the way of training/capacity building.

This f/t, permanent, position is based out of the Campbell River or Houpsitas (Kyuquot) Offices. The EW role comes with a competitive wage, benefits/pension/EAP & time off to achieve work-life balance!

What you’ll do:

Develops and implements a communication and outreach plans needed to building capacity and capabilities of KCFN members and staff

Assists KCFN members who wish to further their education (ie by helping members apply to schools, apply for funding, obtain transcripts and reports, seek academic support)

Receives, reviews, and processes applications under KCFN’s post-secondary programs

Provides an array of support needed to ensure successful completion of post-secondary studies

Follows and communicates KCFN’s post-secondary policy (and recommends changes when needed)

Sources programs and available funding for training opportunities in Campbell River as well as Houpsitas to enhance community capacity and entry into meaningful careers/jobs

Sources out and works with a number of organizations to understand their services and resources -- and facilitates access between community members and those resources

Partners with a number of training and employment organizations such as NETP, NVIATS, NIEFS, and various colleges/universities

Prepares (or helps prepare) the annual post-secondary education registry report

Organizes, hosts, education and career fairs

Creates, develops, and maintains departmental policies

Cross-trains with and covers for the K-12 Education Worker when he or she is away

Sit on the Joint Occupational Health & Safety Committee as an employee representative – if requested

Follows all safe work practices under applicable health and safety legislation/regulations – both federal and provincial

Follows all KCFN policies, practices and procedures

Adheres to all KCFN, provincial and federal laws/legislation/regulations

Other duties/tasks/projects as assigned by the ED

Our ideal candidate:

Post-secondary diploma or certificate in arts and sciences, education, social work, training & development, or youth work – strong asset

Grade 12 diploma

Experience working in an educational setting in an advisory support/role – asset

Experience using Office 365, Google docs, Adobe and other software programs

Experience organizing projects and good math skills

Strong organizational, communication and conflict resolution skills (trauma informed)

Well-honed presentation skills and public speaking

Demonstrated experience connecting, supporting, coaching, and developing people

Experience working with First Nation organizations (in a remote setting)

An understanding and appreciation of Nuu-chah-nulth culture/language/protocols

** This competition is open to applicants who are legally entitled to work in Canada**