The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFNs) are a progressive, forward-thinking, modern, First Nations Treaty Government. We are growing rapidly & need to add a top-notch FSSC to our team of professionals. The Family Services Support Coordinator (FSSC) is a vital part of the Family Services Team. Reporting to the Family Services Manager (FSM), the FSSC supports KCFN families in a variety of areas, but the primary focus is on advocacy and support concerning social services, health, education, and justice. He or she assists KCFN members with access to information concerning rights, identity and provides emotional and organizational support; especially during times of distress. The FSSC also works with families to prevent children going into care. Collaborating with USMA, MCFD, RCMP, medical staff, and other social services agencies is a typical part of this role.

This f/t, exciting career opportunity comes with a competitive wage, group benefits/pension, & time off to achieve work-life balance! If you’re seeking a career & want to work with a highly supportive and engaged team – we’d love to hear from you!

What you’ll do:

Carry out the strategic direction/plans set forth by the FSM or the Director of Community Services (DCS)

Advocate, connect with, & build relationships with KCFN families needing help/support

Treat all community members with respect, equality, & in a polite manner

Open & maintains lines of communication with community members/stakeholders

Help families with administrative/organizational matters (ie application forms, documents, reports, referrals, meeting attendance/appointments, daycare, health, housing, counselling & cultural activities)

Help family members with legal issues (ie family, criminal, estate) by sourcing out & referring to legal professionals & other subject matter experts

Liaise/develop positive relationships with schools, colleges, universities, government depts (ie RCMP, MCFD, Island Health, USMA, FNHA, legal aid), training and development service providers (ie NVIATS, NIEFS), & various social service agencies

Advocate/support member families where MCFD/RCMP/USMA are involved

Conduct wellness checks when notified that an individual may be in crisis/distress

Maintain the highest form of confidentiality concerning client matters & other sensitive issues

Exercise a great deal of patience & manage conflict through a trauma-informed lens

Exercise a great deal of tact and diplomacy in all situations

Liaise with landlords/building managers to support families with tenancy issues

Seek funding (and conduct reporting) for various program initiatives

Help families understand the medical process/procedures & supports with medical transportation

Sit on committees (internal and external) & may participate in various projects

Create & maintain hardcopy/electronic filing systems

Complete Incident Reports & follow-through on critical incidents

Support & collaborate with others concerning public events

Support & collaborate with Muscium Services & Warriors Program – if requested

Collaborate with educational institutions on various initiatives/programs

Adhere to all safe work requirements pursuant to federal and provincial occupational health and safety regulations

Adhere to all KCFN policies, procedures, protocols (current & future)

Adhere to all applicable federal, provincial and KCFN laws/regulations

Other duties as assigned by management

Our ideal candidate:

Post-secondary education in social work, counselling, human services, or psychology – strong asset

Grade 12 Diploma - preferred

Several years of experience working in a similar role – strong asset

Demonstrated intermediate experience using Office 365, Google Docs, Adobe

WHMIS, Violence & Harassment Awareness Training, Occupational First Aid Level 1 (or willing to obtain)

Excellent advocacy & case management skills

Basic knowledge/principles of family, criminal & estate law – strong asset

Superb organizational, conflict resolution, decision-making skills

Strong communicator with a warm/caring demeanor

Familiarity with concurrent law model & BC Modern Treaties – asset

Familiarity with Nuu-Chah-Nulth language, culture, norms, protocols & practices – asset

** This competition is open to applicants who are legally entitled to work in Canada**