The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Department is seeking a part-time (.833 Rotating schedule) to serve as our First Nation Advocate Nurse (FNAN). This specialized position will assist Indigenous patients with their hospitalization. The FNAN will contribute to the delivery of culturally safe care for Indigenous patients and their families through their interactions with physicians and admission/discharge planners. This permanent position is based out of the Port Alberni West Coast General Hospital and will work in collaboration with NTC Nursing in ensuring quality health care services to all Indigenous patients.

Responsibilities Include

Clarify patient and family expectations and act as a patient advocate

Access non-insured health benefits as needed

Support Indigenous families during a hospital visits

Connect Indigenous people with community services

Assist with discharge planning and communication with community contacts

Participate as a team member within the NTC Nursing program, and as a member of an interdisciplinary team

Other related duties as required, such as backfilling for other nurses

Preferred Qualifications

Licensed Practical Nurse with the British Columbia College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP)

2-years’ recent experience in acute care hospital setting or 2 years recent work in Indigenous communities

Knowledge of an integrated and managed care approach to health care delivery

Knowledge of Indigenous Health approaches, protocols and cultural issues

Ability to build and maintain relationships with referral sources and family members

Strong organizational skills with ability to work independently

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Salary based on qualifications and experience: wage range $30.77 - $35.90 per hour.

For further information, contact Catherine Gislason, Clinical Nurse Leader by email Catherine.gislason@nuuchahnulth.org