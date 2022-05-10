The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Department is seeking a part-time (.833 Rotating schedule) to serve as our First Nation Advocate Nurse (FNAN). This specialized position will assist Indigenous patients with their hospitalization. The FNAN will contribute to the delivery of culturally safe care for Indigenous patients and their families through their interactions with physicians and admission/discharge planners. This permanent position is based out of the Port Alberni West Coast General Hospital and will work in collaboration with NTC Nursing in ensuring quality health care services to all Indigenous patients.
Responsibilities Include
- Clarify patient and family expectations and act as a patient advocate
- Access non-insured health benefits as needed
- Support Indigenous families during a hospital visits
- Connect Indigenous people with community services
- Assist with discharge planning and communication with community contacts
- Participate as a team member within the NTC Nursing program, and as a member of an interdisciplinary team
- Other related duties as required, such as backfilling for other nurses
Preferred Qualifications
- Licensed Practical Nurse with the British Columbia College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP)
- 2-years’ recent experience in acute care hospital setting or 2 years recent work in Indigenous communities
- Knowledge of an integrated and managed care approach to health care delivery
- Knowledge of Indigenous Health approaches, protocols and cultural issues
- Ability to build and maintain relationships with referral sources and family members
- Strong organizational skills with ability to work independently
- Must have a car and valid driver’s licence
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Salary based on qualifications and experience: wage range $30.77 - $35.90 per hour.
For further information, contact Catherine Gislason, Clinical Nurse Leader by email Catherine.gislason@nuuchahnulth.org
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm, May 30, 2022, by email with a cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.