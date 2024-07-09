First Nation Advocate Nurse – Part-time

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Nursing Department is seeking a part-time (.4 FTE) First Nation Advocate Nurse (FNAN). This specialized position will assist Indigenous patients with their hospitalization. The FNAN will contribute to the delivery of culturally safe care for Indigenous patients and their families through their interactions with physicians and admission/discharge planners. This part-time position is based out of Port Alberni and will work in collaboration with NTC Nursing in ensuring quality health care services to all Indigenous patients.



Responsibilities Include

Clarify patient and family expectations and act as a patient advocate.

Access non-insured health benefits as needed.

Support Indigenous families during a hospital visits.

Connect Indigenous people with community services.

Assist with discharge planning and communication with community contacts.

Participate as a team member within the NTC Nursing program, and as a member of an interdisciplinary team.

Other related duties as required, such as backfilling for other nurses.



Preferred Qualifications

Licensed Practical Nurse with the British Columbia College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP).

2-years’ recent experience in acute care hospital setting or 2 years recent work in Indigenous communities.

Knowledge of an integrated and managed care approach to health care delivery.

Knowledge of Indigenous Health approaches, protocols and cultural issues.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with referral sources and family members.

Strong organizational skills with ability to work independently.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Competitive benefits, and salary based on qualifications and experience. Wage range $32.97- $38.46.