Fisheries Biologist (Term, Nootka Sound and Kyuquot Sound)

Uu-a-thluk, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Fisheries Program, is seeking an experienced Fisheries Biologist to work with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations in an exciting and challenging environment. This full-time, 12-month term (for backfill purposes) position supports the fisheries programs of the four Nuu-chah-nulth Nations in the NTC’s Northern Region and works with management and technical staff of federal and provincial governments and organizations. The successful applicant will assist Nuu-chah-nulth Nations to achieve objectives for increased participation in fisheries harvest and management, and improved management of fisheries resources and habitat. The position supports the development and implementation of Aboriginal rights-based fisheries to increase Nuu-chah-nulth economic fisheries access as well as the Nations’ Food and Ceremonial fisheries.
This position is based in Campbell River, BC.
Responsibilities Include:
- Technical liaison andregional team leader betweenNuu-chah-nulth First Nation’s Fisheries programs and scientific andtechnical staff of government and organizations.
- Contribute to and develop funding proposals.
- Support the development of administrative and general work skills of Nation’s fisheries staff.
- Assist in developing and implementing fisheries habitat restoration and protection projects.
- Supervision, on the job training, and mentoring for Nuu-chah-nulth youth and interns.
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Incorporate Nuu-chah-nulth traditional ecological knowledge into aquatic management processes.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Minimum requirements are a B.Sc. in Biology or Resource Management and two years’ fisheries-related experience.
- Experience in fisheries stock assessment.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Sound knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries and culture.
- Ability to act with tact, meet deadlines, and maintain productive working relationships.
- Demonstrated ability to multi-task, plan activities, and handle a heavy workload.
- Boat operator experience/certifications.
- A valid driver’s license and vehicle for travel are required for this position.
- Acceptable criminal record check.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary $83,000 annually.
Apply by 1pm on May 27, 2026, by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Candidates must be legally entitled to work in Canada to be considered for this position.