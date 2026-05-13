Fisheries Biologist (Term, Nootka Sound and Kyuquot Sound)

Uu-a-thluk, the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Fisheries Program, is seeking an experienced Fisheries Biologist to work with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations in an exciting and challenging environment. This full-time, 12-month term (for backfill purposes) position supports the fisheries programs of the four Nuu-chah-nulth Nations in the NTC’s Northern Region and works with management and technical staff of federal and provincial governments and organizations. The successful applicant will assist Nuu-chah-nulth Nations to achieve objectives for increased participation in fisheries harvest and management, and improved management of fisheries resources and habitat. The position supports the development and implementation of Aboriginal rights-based fisheries to increase Nuu-chah-nulth economic fisheries access as well as the Nations’ Food and Ceremonial fisheries.

This position is based in Campbell River, BC.

Responsibilities Include: