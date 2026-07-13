Job Title: Health and Social Services (HSS) Administrative Assistant

Reports to: Health and Social Services Manager

Hourly Wage: Between $23.60 and $29.47 hourly, depending on qualifications and education

Position structure: Full-time, 63 hours biweekly

Purpose & Position presentation:

Reporting to the Health and Social Services Manager, the Health and Social Services (HSS) Administrative Assistant provides administrative, coordination, financial, and records support to ensure the smooth day-to-day operation of the HSS department. The position supports management and staff with correspondence, scheduling, meetings, reporting deadlines, funding-related documentation, travel arrangements, basic financial administration, and organized record keeping.

This role requires a high level of discretion, accuracy, professionalism, and sensitivity when working with staff, community members, external service providers, and confidential HSS-related information. The HSS Administrative Assistant contributes to efficient departmental service delivery by following up on requests, maintaining organized files, supporting internal processes, and assisting with a broad range of administrative and operational tasks as required.

Core responsibilities

Provide day-to-day administrative support to the Health and Social Services Manager and HSS staff, including scheduling, follow-ups, correspondence, departmental communications, and general office coordination.

Prepare, format, and process correspondence, memorandums, reports, forms, spreadsheets, agendas, minutes, and other documents from written or oral instruction using Microsoft Office and other approved systems.

Create, collect, compile, and maintain HSS department data, reports, records, and supporting documentation, ensuring information is organized, up to date, and handled confidentially.

Assist with funding applications, reporting requirements, contracts, program documentation, and follow-up with provincial, federal, First Nation, health, social services, and community program partners as directed.

Arrange, plan, and organize HSS meetings, including agenda preparation based on manager guidance, booking meeting spaces, arranging catering, sending invites, recording attendance, and taking accurate meeting minutes.

Book and organize travel, accommodation, training courses, meeting logistics, and approved participant arrangements as requested.

Provide basic financial administration support, including issuing or tracking purchase orders, collecting expense receipts, preparing travel forms, coding invoices, supporting billing summaries, and liaising with Finance as required.

Assist with collecting, organizing, and submitting timesheets, leave forms, attendance records, and other payroll or absence-related documentation at the direction of the HSS Manager.

Maintain tracking lists for departmental equipment, supplies, training, and operational items, and assist with ordering, inventory, and follow-up where required.

Support document retention, filing, scanning, archiving, and electronic organization of departmental records in accordance with MMFN procedures.

Draft memos, letters, notices, and other internal or external correspondence as requested.

Interact with staff, community members, service providers, and visitors in a respectful, tactful, compassionate, and culturally sensitive manner.

Education/Experience

Minimum completed bachelor’s degree in any discipline required, representing four years of completed university education.

Two years of experience in an equivalent or higher administrative, coordination, office support, or program-support position required; three years of relevant experience is preferred.

Experience working with First Nations, Indigenous organizations, health programs, social services, education, or community-based service environments is preferred.

Experience with funding application preparation, reporting, contract documentation, purchase orders, expense claims, travel forms, and follow-up with internal or external partners is an asset.

Experience handling confidential records and sensitive departmental information is required.

What do we offer?

MMFN offers a stimulating and professional working environment, competitive pay, a comprehensive Manulife health benefits plan, participation in the pension plan with employer matching contributions of up to 5.5%, and a 63-hour biweekly work schedule with every other Friday off to support a healthy work-life balance.