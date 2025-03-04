HEALTH CARE AIDE (HCA)

Health Care Aides (HCAs) conduct home visits to provide chronic and acute care and wellness services to Community Members. HCAs apply a structured client assessment process that includes on-going reassessment to determine client needs, family supports, and service allocations. Following the individual client assessment and care plans, HCAs provide medical support to clients with their daily living activities, including personal, social, physical, and spiritual needs. HCAs ensure that all clients are treated fairly with kindness, dignity, and respect.
HCA positions are part of the Health Services Team and have an overall objective to provide KCFN Community Members with effective home services that enhance health and well-being.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
The duties & responsibilities of HCAs include (but are not limited to):
- Assists clients with daily activities (eating, dressing, grooming, and personal hygiene)
- Performs or assists clients with light meal preparation, encouraging nutrition & healthy food selection
- Checks & records relevant vitals/measurements (BP, temperature, blood glucose, fluid intake and output); collects specimens as required
- Assists nurses with wound care & treatments as required
- Ensures proper usage of prescribed medications (does not administer medications)
- Monitors progress, symptoms and behavior and reports key observations or client safety concerns or emergencies to medical health practitioners
- Accompanies/drives clients to appointments
- Assists clients with mobility issues (weigh, lift, turn & position them)
- Provides emotional support & companionship
- Advocates for clients’ needs & supports
- Assists with respite & palliative care support
- Performs care-based cleaning including emptying/cleaning commodes
- Administers first aid in the event of an emergency
- Maintains a log of clients’ home visits & duties that are performed
- Maintains supplies inventory and performs sterilization of equipment
- Other duties as assigned by the management
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE
- Licensed Care Aid Certification or Home Support Certificate
- Must have current registration with the BC Care Aide Registry
- 2+ years working as an HCA – strong asset
- Experience working with an EMR (electronic medical record) system – strong asset
- Strong organizational, communication and conflict resolution skills (trauma informed)
- Experience working with First Nation organizations (in a remote setting) – asset
- An understanding and appreciation of Nuu-chah-nulth culture/Ka:'yu:'k't'h' language/protocols
OTHER
• Capable and willing to travel (ie training, meetings, client support)
• Capable and willing to travel via boat/plane and on remote logging roads
• Valid driver’s license & an acceptable driver’s abstract
• WHMIS, violence & harassment awareness training (or willing to complete)
- Valid First Aid Certificate - required
• An acceptable vulnerable Police Information Check (formerly known as an enhanced RCMP
criminal record check) - required
Company
Location
Contact Info
DATE POSTED: March 3/25 START DATE: ASAP
STATUS: F/T, P/T & Term Positions CLOSING DATE & TIME: Open until filled
WAGE: $25.00 to $34.00 per hour BASED OUT OF: Campbell River or Houpsitas
TO APPLY: E-mail cover letter & resume to: Dwayne Worthing, Chief Human Resources Officer, at dwaynew@kcfirstnations.com citing “HCA” in the subject heading of your e-mail.
In accordance with the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference may be given to Indigenous applicants.
We thank all those who apply, however only those shortlisted will be contacted for interviews.