Reporting initially to the Assistant Superintendent, the Healthy Schools Manager co-ordinates all food programs, lunch programs, after school student activities and other school programming as required. The Manager will work with staff and community groups to bring active and healthy programming and services to students and families. The Manager will supervise Healthy School Coordinators as required.

This excluded position has an excellent benefits package and a salary rage of $77,270 to $96,587. For more information on this position contact Peter Klaver at 250 720-2757 or pklaver@sd70.bc.ca.