The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Human Resources Coordinator. The job is based out of Port Alberni, BC on beautiful Vancouver Island.

POSITION SUMMARY

The HR Coordinator provides guidance and support on HR matters including recruitment, on-boarding, employee relations, and performance appraisals. Reporting to the Executive Director, this role plays a key part in ensuring efficient and effective operations for Tseshaht First Nation.

PRIMARY/CORE RESPONSIBILITIES

Performs all duties and responsibilities in accordance with Tseshaht and program specific policies, standards, practices, and procedures, as directed by the Executive Director:

Coordinate recruitment and on-boarding processes

Assist with employee relations and support for performance appraisals

Advise and support Tseshaht Staff on HR policies and procedures

Collaborate with HR Advisory committee on HR related matters (recruitment, policy updates, job descriptions, etc.)

Perform HR administrative tasks (meeting prep for HR Advisory Committee meetings, prepare HR related documents)

Assist in the delivery of staff training programs

Assist/advise on policy updates

Ensure WorkSafe BC Compliance and support OHS committee.

QUALIFICATIONS

Training, Education and Experience

Certificate or Diploma in human resources

3-5 years of relevant work experience

Must have reliable internet/phone service.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with a high level of professionalism.

Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive information with discretion.

Strong problem-solving skills with the ability to make sound decisions based on analysis and judgment.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of Tseshaht community and culture is an asset.

Well-developed time management and organizational skills; able to plan, implement, follow up and trouble-shoot on numerous tasks of varying degrees of complexity and importance—including under stressful or challenging circumstances.

Demonstrated leadership skills; able to foster a team approach, be flexible and adaptable to working effectively with TFN Departments.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Hiring organization

Tseshaht First Nation

Employment Type

Part-time, 1 year term with possible extension

Job Location

Hybrid, work from home with some office hours

5091 Tsuma-as Dr.,

Port Alberni, BC, V9Y 8X9

Working Hours

Part-Time, 0.6 FTE

The majority of hours will be scheduled during regular business hours (Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM)

Occasional evening hours will be required to accommodate scheduled meetings.

Wage Range

$32-35

Benefits

Group Insurance Benefits (after 3 months)

Date Posted

June 26, 2026

Closing Date

July 20, 2026