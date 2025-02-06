I-HeLTI Community Based Researcher

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a Community-Based Researcher (0.5 to 1.0 FTE) for a three-year term. This position will lead community-based activities and conduct research with participating First Nation communities, reporting to the Project Manager. Based in Port Alberni, BC, the role requires travel to remote communities (including on gravel road, by boat, float plane and helicopter).





Position Duties and Responsibilities

Support the research project in overall planning and coordination of project objectives, providing administrative / research support to team members as needed.

Coordinate and lead community-based meetings and events in NTC Nations.

Build positive relationships and engage community participation.

Collect survey data and health information/data in NTC Nations.

Ensure confidentiality and privacy of participants in alignment with project research ethics.

Support remote data collection, such as online surveys.

Identify, report, and address issues arising during planning, data collection, and returning of findings.

Preferred Qualifications

Close community relationships within participating Nuu-chah-nulth nations.

A Bachelor’s degree relevant to public health with a preference to expertise in Indigenous people’s health.

Experience in health research and/or health-related project coordination.

Experience with survey research and collecting research data.

A clear understanding of working with First Nations communities and in Indigenous peoples’ health research practices, including an understanding of OCAP and CIHR CHAPTER 9: TCPS2.

Ability to establish and maintain strong working relationships with a variety of allied professionals, formal and informal community leaders, and First Nation knowledge keepers and/or Elders.

Competence with word, excel and computer software relevant to project management.

Strong written and oral communication skills, and a strong ability to work in a team environment.

Capable of flexible hours and traveling to remote communities when necessary.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience: Salary Range $63,000 – $71,000.