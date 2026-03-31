Indigenous Language and Culture Lead Daycare/ Preschool

Purpose & Position presentation:
The Indigenous Culture and Language Lead plays a vital role in preserving and revitalizing the Mowachaht-Muchalaht First Nation (MMFN) language, Nuu-chah-nulth, within the daycare and preschool settings. This position is responsible for developing and delivering culturally relevant programming, integrating traditional knowledge and practices, and fostering a strong sense of identity and belonging among children. By promoting Nuu-chah-nulth language immersion and cultural education, the role ensures that future generations of MMFN remain deeply connected to their heritage while thriving in a supportive and inclusive environment.
Core responsibilities
- Lead the implementation of a language nest environment to immerse children in the Nuu-chah-nulth language, fostering early language acquisition and cultural connections.
- Develop and deliver culturally appropriate activities aligned with the Head Start curriculum, ensuring the program's cultural and educational goals are met.
- Collaborate with Elders and knowledge keepers to incorporate Nuu-chah-nulth language and traditions into daily routines, songs, storytelling, and activities.
- Create and implement culturally relevant lesson plans and activities that reflect MMFN traditions, values, and seasonal teachings.
- Work closely with families and the community to encourage participation in the language nest and ensure cultural continuity at home and in the daycare.
- Track children’s language and cultural learning milestones, providing regular feedback to parents and reports to daycare management to ensure alignment with program goals.
Job Requirements
Education and Training
- High school diploma required; a university diploma or certificate in a related field is an asset.
- Elders with knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth language and culture are strongly encouraged to apply.
Skills and Abilities
- Strong verbal communication skills.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team setting.
- Ability to work independently when required.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
- Punctual and reliable.
Other Requirements
- A commitment to cultural preservation and language revitalization is essential.
- Must complete a Vulnerable Sector Check through the Criminal Record Review Program in British Columbia before starting the position.
Working Conditions
- Work is performed indoors in an office or daycare setting, with opportunities for cultural programming in outdoor environments when appropriate.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Application process: Please e-mail your resume to HR@yuquot.ca
*Position open to MMFN citizens only.