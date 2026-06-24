The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a dynamic highly organized and capable leader to serve as a term (6 to 12 months), Interim Director of Health. Based out of Port Alberni, the Interim Director of Health is responsible for the overall direction, structure, priorities, and evaluation of the NTC Health Department’s services and operations to multiple locations on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. This position is also responsible for the day-to-day operation of the department including about 75 staff. The Director of Health will have a keen ability to review and understand federal, provincial and NTC policies and procedures, and be confident to provide guidance in the interpretation and implementation of same.

Specific Responsibilities and Accountabilities

Oversees development of strategic plans for health service delivery

Responsible to oversee planning and development of Nuu-chah-nulth health programs, and evaluation of such programs

Conducts and participates in community needs assessments to ensure that programs meet the clients’ needs

Develops strategies in an effort to effectively meet community needs

Oversees and implements a wide range of community health services, programs and initiatives, including Mental Health, Nursing, Maternal Child and Cultural Healing

Provides oversight, program evaluation and budget management for all Health Department programs and services

Oversee all operations and expenditures related to funding streams, balancing funding envelopes and ensuring all accountabilities are met by guiding, coaching and mentoring the managers

Works with program managers and supervisors to develop and write grant and project proposals

Provides on-going coaching and mentoring of program managers and key staff to improve their knowledge, skills and competencies in funding proposals, program support and reporting

Preferred Qualifications

Master's degree in a health field or related degree with 5-yers successful management experience in health services

Experience managing planning and development for health and/or human services

Strong financial skills including successful experience in managing multiple programs, with funding from multiple sources

Demonstrated knowledge and experience working with various levels of government and the community sector

Experience working with First Nations individuals, families, and communities is a definite asset

individuals, families, and communities is a definite asset Comfortable working as part of a multi-disciplinary and multicultural team

A strong knowledge of aboriginal history, world view and cultural safety

Ability to function independently under pressure while managing multiple concurrent projects and deadlines, including effectively managing crisis or emergency situations

Available and willing to work extended hours, including nights, weekends, holidays and be on-call as necessary

Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle

A clean criminal record is required

Salary range: $125,000 – $145,500 (commensurate with education and experience) plus an attractive benefit package.