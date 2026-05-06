Uchucklesaht Tribe Government

Job Posting

Position: Junior Climate Action Coordinator Location: Port Alberni, B.C.

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG) is a dynamic and progressive Maa-Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011.

UTG is seeking a Junior Climate Action Coordinator to join the Lands & Resources Team. Reporting to the Special Projects Manager/ Climate Action Coordinator in the Department of Lands & Resources, the Junior Climate Action Coordinator supports the planning and implementation of climate change mitigation and adaptation projects such as those identified in Uchucklesaht's Climate Action Plan. The Junior Climate Action Coordinator will join a peer network of similar positions in remote Indigenous communities throughout BC, and be offered training and mentorship support including significant opportunities for travel and indigenous cultural immersion.

This position is exclusively to be filled by a registered Uchucklesaht citizen, with preference given to Youth with an interest in career development.

Responsibilities

Support the work of the Special Projects Manager/ Climate Action Coordinator

Develop and execute a workplan that includes planning and coordination of projects identified in the Climate Action Plan. Specific tasks may include: Supporting the development of infrastructure to generate clean energy and reduce diesel dependence in Ehthlateese (for example, run-of-river hydro and solar). Supporting ongoing and future studies of climate change vulnerabilities and impacts in the ha'houlthee (for example, shoreline protection, climate monitoring, freshwater availability). Helping to co-ordinate energy efficiency upgrades.

Supporting permitting and authorizations for Uchucklesaht projects.

Contributing to data management priorities in the Department of Lands & Resources.

Engaging Uchucklesaht community members on the impacts of climate change.

Attend meetings and information sessions about climate change mitigation and adaptation with outside agencies, including Federal/Provincial governments, crown corporations and non-profits.

Attend project meetings and keep detailed notes.

Participate in training and capacity building opportunities in areas such as office skills, project management, leadership, energy efficiency, and community engagement.

Attend peer network sessions, in person and online, to share and transfer knowledge with other remote Indigenous communities.

Participate in regular coaching to continuously build capacity to meet the job responsibilities of a Junior Climate Action Coordinator.



Requirements:

Ability or interest to learn how to manage community projects

Interest in clean energy and climate change.

Interest in contributing to Uchucklesaht community development.

Ability and willingness to learn on the job, through mentorship, and organized training courses.

Familiarity with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, or willingness to learn.

Professionalism and commitment to contributing to a healthy workplace culture at Uchucklesaht Tribe Government.

Verbal and written communication skills.

Open to learning, making mistakes, working with a peer network, and mentors.

Satisfactory vulnerable sector check, after conditional offer.

Preferred:

Diploma, undergraduate degree, or experience related to clean energy, climate change, lands and resources, or any relevant experience that can be applied.

Experience with and knowledge of working with Indigenous organizations and/or remote communities.

How to apply:

Interested candidates are invited to submit the following:

A letter of interest outlining how your previous experience and education would support this position. An up to date resume.

We aim to provide support through the recruitment process for applicants with disabilities, including accommodation that considers an applicants accessibility needs.

Salary Range and Benefits:

This is a grant funded initiative and offers a salary (pro-rated) of $60,000. This is a contract position and will begin on June 1, 2026, and end on March 31, 2027 (with the possibility to extend based on available funding).