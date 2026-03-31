Land & Resources dept. Projects and Administration Coordinator

Position summary

Reporting to the Lands & Resources Projects and Funding Manager, the Lands & Resources (L&R) Projects and Administration Coordinator provide trusted administrative and project coordination support across the Lands & Resources portfolio within the Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation.

The role maintains project documentation, schedules, and registers; supports procurement and contract administration; and assists with funding applications, contribution agreements, invoicing, and reporting to meet internal and funder deadlines. The coordinator also supports budget tracking by preparing reconciliations and variance notes for Finance review, helping ensure projects remain compliant, well-documented, and delivered to standard.

Key responsibilities

Coordinate project schedules, deliverables, and timelines across the Lands & Resources portfolio; track actions and follow up with internal and external stakeholders.

Maintain complete project files and documentation (correspondence, permits, agreements, and reports) using consistent naming and filing standards.

Maintain a contracts and agreements register (deliverables, reporting dates, renewals, and key terms) and support contract administration with consultants, contractors, and vendors.

Support procurement processes by preparing purchase requisitions/POs, obtaining quotes, coordinating travel and logistics, and maintaining supporting documentation for Finance.

Support funding activities by assisting with applications, contribution agreements, invoicing, and required reporting; monitor deadlines and ensure submissions are complete and on time.

Track project budgets and expenditures using a budget tracker; prepare monthly reconciliations, variance notes, and coded backup for Finance review.

Support the Manager with briefing notes, summaries, and presentations for internal reporting (including Council) and external partners/funders, as required.

Maintain and update the department asset register and equipment list; coordinate inventories where required.

Uphold confidentiality and sound judgement when handling sensitive information; ensure records are accurate, organised, and audit ready.

Perform other related administrative duties and occasional field support as required by the department.

Skills & competencies

Knowledge of, or willingness to learn about, First Nations communities, Title and Rights, culture, and reconciliation (including the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples).

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to draft and proofread high-quality documents.

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail; ability to manage competing priorities and deadlines.

Proficiency with Microsoft 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook) and confidence learning new systems; project management software is an asset.

Working knowledge of contract administration, procurement, and records management; ability to maintain registers and well-organised files.

Strong analytical skills to maintain trackers, identify variances, and provide clear summaries to support decision-making.

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships with colleagues, community members, contractors, and diverse stakeholders.

Conditions of employment:

Satisfactory RCMP Criminal Record Check.

Valid driver’s licence and reliable vehicle for travel as required.

Ability to travel and conduct occasional field visits.

Work is primarily office-based; occasional field trips may be required.

Education/Experience

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Economics, Project Management, or a related field (or an equivalent combination of education and experience).

Three to five years of progressively responsible experience in project administration, contracts, funding, or a similar coordination role.

Project Management Institute (PMI) certification or equivalent is an asset.

Experience with project management software (e.g., MS Project, Smartsheet, Asana, or similar) is an asset.

What do we offer?