LTC/AL DCA Supervisor - LPN - Rainbow Gardens

The WestCoast Native Health Care Society



Job title: LTC/AL DCA Supervisor

Bargaining Unit: BCNU

Program/Service: LTC/AL

Classification: NL2

Job Description: Licensed Practical Nurse

Reports To: Operational Care Director

Collective Agreement: NBA



Job Summary:

Under the direction of the Operational Care Director the LTC/AL DCA Supervisor, LPN supports the coordination and delivery of direct care by supervising the service and direct care practice of Direct Care Aides; overseeing the implementation of care plans, providing training to DCAs and evaluating their skills and competency in delivering resident care/service. In collaboration with the interdisciplinary team, performs assessments, implements and provides personal and nursing care to residents in a Long-Term Care and Assisted Living setting.



The LTC/AL DCA Supervisor works closely with the Operational Care Director and may be assigned tasks or projects as needed.



The LPN provides nursing care in accordance with the competency guidelines and full scope of practice within the Standards of Practice an outline by the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, and according to the organizations operating policies, standards and protocols. Must be able to back-fill a vacant nursing shift as necessary

Duties and Responsibilities



1.Performs supervisory duties such as:

a. Ongoing responsibility for making or adjusting resident assignments

b. Coordinating equipment, specialized DCA training and other resources required for care delivery

c.Coordinating the care by unregulated care providers within LTC and AL. The LTC/AL DCA Supervisor, LPN has the responsibility fro the active and ongoing monitoring, evaluation and follow-up of this work and is accountable, in collaboration with the Operational Care Director, for the outcomes of the quality and safety of care provided by the DCAs

d.Ongoing evaluation of the work of DCAs, using appropriate evaluation forms and documentation

e. Identifying and recommending training/skill enhancement for DCAs



2.Performs duties such as teaching, providing direction, supervision, performance feedback, identifying resource and training needs as well as ongoing support/guidance/mentorship of new staff.



3.Works as part of the LTC/AL nursing team to organize and optimize the workflow such as: distributing assignments, determining priorities, problem solving with other members of the LTC/AL team, and recommending changes to policies and procedures



4.Working within a collaborative team-based approach, assists in the recruitment, selection and retention of staff by performing duties such as reviewing applications, providing input into the development of interview questions, and participating in

interview panels and contributing to decisions related to hiring.



5.Meets with new residents and their family to explain LTC/AL services and obtain resident information, and oversees the implementation of individual care plans as determined by prior assessment



6.Contributes to the development and on-going changes to the individualized plan of care, including organizing and facilitating interdisciplinary care planning meetings and case conferences. Collaborates with the health care team including the Primary Care Nurse and Operational Care Director.



7.Communicates progress of the resident with the health care team, utilizing appropriate communication tools. Documents and updates all relevant information about the care and process.



8.Engaging in nursing assessments within the LPN scope where appropriate to effectively assess the quality and safety of care, responds to concerns identified by LPNs and DCAs regarding the assessment, formulation, implementation and evaluation of the on-going care of the resident and ensures care is delivered as required.



9.Referring to established policies and procedures, shares information with DCAs. Follows organizational processes and guidelines when responding to resident complaints and other critical incidents.



10.Support processes surrounding requests such as vacation, sick leave and leave of absence.



11.Participates in continuous quality improvement and program evaluation activities, education sessions, team conferences, meetings and committees



12.Maintains a safe environment for resident, visitors and staff by adhering to established safety policies, standards and procedures including emergency procedures and infection control guidelines. Reports unsafe conditions and malfunctioning equipment



13.Provides supervision for practical nursing students within their clinical practice experience



14.Performs LPN duties in accordance with the competency guidelines and full scope of LPN practice within the Standards of Practice as outlined by the BC College of Nurses and Midwives and according to organizational policies, procedures, standards and protocols as required.



15.Performs other related duties as assigned.



Qualifications

Education, Training and Experience:

●Registration with the BC College of Nurses and Midwives as a practicing LPN registrant in good standing

●Three (3) years of recent, related acute, residential care or community care experience including one (1) year supervisory experience; or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience

●Basic Life Support, Level C



Skills and Abilities:

•Ability to supervise others

•Demonstrated knowledge and skills within the gerontology specialty

•Communicate effectively both verbally and in writing, with residents, families, co-workers, members of the multidisciplinary team and the public

•Ability to establish and maintain rapport with residents and DCAs

•Ability to work independently and collaboratively with others

•Ability to assess and recognize changes in residents

•Ability to plan, organize and prioritize

•Ability to operate related equipment including proficient in relevant computer applications

•Organize work and implement a plan of care

•Demonstrate knowledge and competencies to work at full scope of practice as currently required by the College of Nurses and Midwives, including administering medications

•Physically able to carry out the duties of the position



Date Established: May 4, 2026

