Manager of Community Health Services

An opportunity for rewarding work that is rich in Indigenous culture and to live in a community nestled among scenic mountain vistas and waterways.

The leadership in all aspects of the Community Health and Nursing Services Department. Based out of Port Alberni, this administrative position has a unique opportunity of applying Indigenous and mainstream approaches with the innovative Nuu-chah-nulth nursing framework.

Responsibilities Include

To manage delivery and allocation of available resources to effectively respond to the Community Health service needs (including home care, communicable disease control, Nurse Navigator, FN advocacy services and dietician) of Nuu-chah-nulth communities and members.

Review and monitor program financial and statistical reports and provide analysis of trends and effectiveness of service delivery.

To monitor program service delivery ensuring that NTC is meeting the terms and objectives of funding contracts, including reporting and evaluation within the time-frame requirements.

Receive feedback and serve as a resource to NTC FN community front line workers and assist to develop recommendations for plans and activities that respond to identified priorities in each community, with short-term and long initiatives.

As part of the NTC Health Department, supports a collaborative approach to service delivery with both the Child & Youth Services, Mental Health and Health Research teams.

Preferred Qualifications

Graduate-level Degree in Health Care Management, Health Administration, Nursing or a Health-related faculty with a demonstrated clear pattern of professional and personal development.

10-years clinical experience with First Nations people and communities and providing culturally safe care.

Demonstrated leadership ability and highly developed interpersonal and communication skills.

Current RN License with College of Registered Nurses of B.C., considered an asset.

Experience in including contract administration, supervision and coaching staff.

Experience with successful proposal writing and negotiation with funding organizations.

Good communication skills, both written and oral.

Being of First Nations ancestry or possess an understanding of First Nations culturally safe nursing care, health services challenges, and opportunities will be considered an asset.

Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s Licence.

Be willing to adhere to the NTC Communicable Disease Prevention Plan.

Able to provide an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $105,000 - $130,000 annually.