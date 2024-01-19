Manager of Nursing Services

An opportunity for rewarding work that is rich in Indigenous culture and to live in a community nestled among scenic mountain vistas and waterways.

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent, full-time Manager of Nursing Services to provide leadership in all aspects of the Nursing Services Department. Based out of Port Alberni, this position has a unique opportunity of applying Indigenous and mainstream approaches with the innovative Nuu-chah-nulth nursing framework.

Responsibilities Include

  • To manage delivery and allocation of available resources to most effectively respond to the nursing service needs (including home care, communicable disease control, and maternal child health) of Nuu-chah-nulth communities and members
  • To ensure that terms of contracts, including service delivery, reporting and evaluation are completed in a timely manner
  • Review and monitor program financial and statistical reports, and provide analysis of trends and effectiveness of service delivery
  • As part of the NTC Health Department, supports a collaborative approach to service delivery with both the Child & Youth Services and Mental Health teams. 

Preferred Qualifications

  • Master’s degree in Nursing, plus current registration with the College of Registered Nurses of British Columbia (CRNBC) is required
  • Minimum of 5-years’ experience in managing nursing services or equivalent experience in health/public health within a First Nations environment
  • Experience in including contract administration, supervision and coaching staff
  • Experience with successful proposal writing and negotiation with funding organizations
  • Good communication skills, both written and oral
  • Being of First Nations ancestry or having an understanding of First Nations culturally safe nursing care, health services challenges, and opportunities will be considered an asset
  • Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s licence.
  • Be willing to adhere to the NTC Communicable Disease Prevention Plan
  • Able to provide an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $95,000 - $115,000 annually.

       

                 

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1 pm, February 15, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

