An opportunity for rewarding work that is rich in Indigenous culture and to live in a community nestled among scenic mountain vistas and waterways.
The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent, full-time Manager of Nursing Services to provide leadership in all aspects of the Nursing Services Department. Based out of Port Alberni, this position has a unique opportunity of applying Indigenous and mainstream approaches with the innovative Nuu-chah-nulth nursing framework.
Responsibilities Include
- To manage delivery and allocation of available resources to most effectively respond to the nursing service needs (including home care, communicable disease control, and maternal child health) of Nuu-chah-nulth communities and members
- To ensure that terms of contracts, including service delivery, reporting and evaluation are completed in a timely manner
- Review and monitor program financial and statistical reports, and provide analysis of trends and effectiveness of service delivery
- As part of the NTC Health Department, supports a collaborative approach to service delivery with both the Child & Youth Services and Mental Health teams.
Preferred Qualifications
- Master’s degree in Nursing, plus current registration with the College of Registered Nurses of British Columbia (CRNBC) is required
- Minimum of 5-years’ experience in managing nursing services or equivalent experience in health/public health within a First Nations environment
- Experience in including contract administration, supervision and coaching staff
- Experience with successful proposal writing and negotiation with funding organizations
- Good communication skills, both written and oral
- Being of First Nations ancestry or having an understanding of First Nations culturally safe nursing care, health services challenges, and opportunities will be considered an asset
- Must have a vehicle and valid driver’s licence.
- Be willing to adhere to the NTC Communicable Disease Prevention Plan
- Able to provide an acceptable criminal record check.
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $95,000 - $115,000 annually.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1 pm, February 15, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org