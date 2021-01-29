Manager of Teechuktl (Mental Health) Services

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for an experienced manager who can serve as a permanent, full-time Manager of Teechuktl ServicesBased out of Port Alberni, this position oversees the efficient operation of the NTC mental health and wellness programs to ensures the needs of Nuu-chah-nulth children, youth and adults are being supported.

 

Responsibilities include:

 

  • To manage the NTC Teechuktl team within a culturally-safe framework that balances the benefits of both Quu’asa approaches and western mainstream methods
  • To manage delivery of Clinical Counselling, Prevention, Quu’asa, NIHB Mental Health programs; and, ensure services meets the needs of client groups
  • To ensure that program contracts, data collection, evaluations, and funding reporting are completed in a timely manner

 

Preferred Qualifications:

 

  • Masters degree in Psychology, Counselling, Social Work, or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health plus direct experience managing mental-health services
  • Minimum of 5-years of experience in managing a mental-health services program involving contract negotiation/administration, supervision and team building  
  • Excellent communication and conflict-resolution skills
  • Proficiency in the use of a personal computer and software programs
  • Direct experience working with First Nations or familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture family systems considered an asset 
  • Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check
  • Personal wellness plan, and experience in effectively supporting staff to maintain their own wellness plans
  • Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

 

Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $80,000 - $110,000.  For further information contact: Lynnette Lucas, Director of Health by email: Lynnette.Lucas@nuuchahnulth.org.

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 4pm, February 11, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:

 

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Fax: (250) 723-0463

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)

