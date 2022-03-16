Office Assistant

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking a reliable, highly motivated Office Assistant to fill a permanent, full-time position in our Port Alberni office.  The Usma Office Assistant is responsible for performing general reception and clerical tasks and errands in the NTC Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS) office.

 

Responsibilities Include

 

  • Answer switchboard, take messages, screen calls, refer calls
  • Respond to routine requests for information and related services to Usma clients, community representatives and agencies
  • Assists in making travel arrangements
  • Assists in maintaining a confidential file system and filing records
  • Provide clerical services to Social Workers: reports, requisitions, memoranda, ensuring correctness in format, spelling and grammar
  • Updates and maintains pamphlet and program information and general source documents
  • Helping organize and maintain office common areas
  • Assists in coordinating events as necessary, schedule bookings for programs and activities
  • Prepare files to pick up and be sent to/from other agencies
  • Screen, sort, distribute documents and determine which items to bring to the Supervisor’s attention based on content of communication

 

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • High school graduate or GED equivalent
  • Certification or training in Office Administration
  • 2 to 3 years of proven general office skills experience
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Self-motivated and works well to deadlines
  • Possess independent judgment, reasoning, and discretion
  • Holds a valid Class 5 BC driver’s licence and have access to a reliable, insured vehicle
  • Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
  • Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

 

 For further information contact Tracy Wong (250) 724-3232.

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1:00pm March 29, 2022 by sending your cover letter, resume and 3 references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383

Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

 

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Share this: