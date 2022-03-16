The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking a reliable, highly motivated Office Assistant to fill a permanent, full-time position in our Port Alberni office. The Usma Office Assistant is responsible for performing general reception and clerical tasks and errands in the NTC Usma Family & Child Services (F&CS) office.

Responsibilities Include

Answer switchboard, take messages, screen calls, refer calls

Respond to routine requests for information and related services to Usma clients, community representatives and agencies

Assists in making travel arrangements

Assists in maintaining a confidential file system and filing records

Provide clerical services to Social Workers: reports, requisitions, memoranda, ensuring correctness in format, spelling and grammar

Updates and maintains pamphlet and program information and general source documents

Helping organize and maintain office common areas

Assists in coordinating events as necessary, schedule bookings for programs and activities

Prepare files to pick up and be sent to/from other agencies

Screen, sort, distribute documents and determine which items to bring to the Supervisor’s attention based on content of communication

Preferred Qualifications

High school graduate or GED equivalent

Certification or training in Office Administration

2 to 3 years of proven general office skills experience

Strong interpersonal skills

Self-motivated and works well to deadlines

Possess independent judgment, reasoning, and discretion

Holds a valid Class 5 BC driver’s licence and have access to a reliable, insured vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

For further information contact Tracy Wong (250) 724-3232.