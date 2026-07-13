Job Title: Part-time Driver

Reports to: Health & Social services Manager

Annual Salary: $25- hourly

Position Structure: Part-time-2-3 shifts weekly.

Purpose:

To provide safe and reliable transportation services for Child and Family Services, utilizing the organization's fleet of vehicles under the direct supervision of the Health & Social services Manager.

Accountabilities:

Operate a fleet of two vans and two electric vehicles (EVs) for the exclusive purpose of serving Child and Family Services within the First Nation community.

Ensure compliance with all regulatory and safety standards during the operation of vehicles.

Conduct daily inspections and basic maintenance of vehicles to ensure they are in good working condition.

Coordinate with the Youth Coordinator and Educational Administrative Assistant for vehicle scheduling and usage.

Report any vehicle incidents or concerns to the Health and Safety Coordinator immediately.

Maintain accurate records of vehicle usage, including trip details and passenger information, as required.

Participate in safety and emergency response training sessions as directed by the Health and Safety Coordinator.

Job Requirements: