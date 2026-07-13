Job Title: Part-time Driver
Reports to: Health & Social services Manager
Annual Salary: $25- hourly
Position Structure: Part-time-2-3 shifts weekly.
Purpose:
To provide safe and reliable transportation services for Child and Family Services, utilizing the organization's fleet of vehicles under the direct supervision of the Health & Social services Manager.
Accountabilities:
- Operate a fleet of two vans and two electric vehicles (EVs) for the exclusive purpose of serving Child and Family Services within the First Nation community.
- Ensure compliance with all regulatory and safety standards during the operation of vehicles.
- Conduct daily inspections and basic maintenance of vehicles to ensure they are in good working condition.
- Coordinate with the Youth Coordinator and Educational Administrative Assistant for vehicle scheduling and usage.
- Report any vehicle incidents or concerns to the Health and Safety Coordinator immediately.
- Maintain accurate records of vehicle usage, including trip details and passenger information, as required.
- Participate in safety and emergency response training sessions as directed by the Health and Safety Coordinator.
Job Requirements:
- Valid BC Class 4 Driver’s License. The Nation will support the costs of training any candidate that needs license upgrading.
- Clean driving record and criminal background check.
- Experience in a similar role preferred, with a strong emphasis on safety and compliance.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Flexibility to work varied hours, including weekends, nights, and holidays, as needed.
- Working Conditions: Driving in various conditions, including urban, rural, and sometimes challenging weather conditions.
- Part-time hours based on program needs.
Company
Mowachaht Muchalaht First Nation
Location
Gold River
Contact Info
How to Apply
Please e-mail your resume to: HR@yuquot.ca