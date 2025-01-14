Permanent & Casual Accounts Payable Clerks

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Finance Department is looking for 2 qualified Accounts Payable Clerks. Based out of Port Alberni, these positions will be following established NTC Finance Department’s processes and procedures.
Key Responsibilities
- Performs regular accounts payable related functions, including handling all related accounts payable documents and data processing authorized invoices into the Adagio accounting program
- Electronically files purchase orders and match purchase orders to invoices
- Electronically processes and files accounts payable related documents
- Responds to vendor inquiries, maintains good vendor relations, and solves problems
- Collaborates with the Finance Team to maintain departmental A/P performance levels and consistent application of accounting procedures and principles
- Performs other related accounting duties as required
Preferred Qualifications
- Grade 12 / Adult Dogwood Diploma
- Experienced A/P processing using batch/modular accounting software
- Proficient in Adobe Acrobat Pro, competent in Microsoft Outlook, Excel and Word programs and comfortable in the use of Zoom, Teams and Social Media web platforms
- Experience with Adagio is considered an asset
- Ability to process high volumes of information with speed and accuracy
- Clear oral and written communication skills
- Able to act with tact and diplomacy and maintain effective working relationships
- Able to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel
- Able to present a timely, acceptable criminal record check and references
Competitive benefits, relocation costs coverage, and salary based on qualifications and experience. Salary Range: $51,000 – $59,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm, January 31, 2025, by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.
Candidates must be legally entitled to work in Canada to be considered for this position.