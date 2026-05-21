PES Case Manager

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Social Development Program is seeking a qualified individual to fill a term, full-time Pre-Employment Supports Case Manager from May to October 2,2026. This term position is best suited to someone who is skilled at inspiring and supporting clients in their pre-employment readiness and supporting them in reaching their potential through the development of training plans to achieve their employment goals. Based out of Ucluelet, the position will provide service and travel into the First Nation communities of Ucluelet, Tla-o-qui-aht, Ahousaht, and Hesquiaht.

Responsibilities Include

Providing Employment Case Management support to program participants including the identifying of barriers to employment and assisting clients with job readiness skills

Complete Employment Action Plans for participants.

Provide referral and assessment services in conjunction with employment action plans.

Liaising with other organizations and agencies in support of clientele.

Assist in collecting statistic and other reporting requirements.

Preferred Qualifications

Certificate or diploma in Job Development or Grade 12 plus 3 to 5 years of direct experience in employment services or a related field.

Certified Career Development Practitioner (CCDP) considered an asset.

Understanding of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities.

Familiarity with Central Region Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations communities considered an asset

Motivational Interviewing training considered an asset.

Ability to collaborate effectively with internal and external partners to facilitate events.

Strong organizational abilities and experience balancing multiple projects.

Experience working with a database and reporting systems for government.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to First Nation Communities.

Salary based on qualifications and experience: yearly salary range $63,000 - $71,000.