Do you want to work for an amazing employer? The Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations (KCFNs)

are a progressive, forward-thinking, modern Treaty Government. We are growing rapidly and seek a

career-minded, dedicated, hands-on, professional to assume the role of Policy Analyst (PA).

As our new PA, you will play a key role in developing an approach to public safety that is focused on

improving outcomes for our members. You will work closely with the Director of Safety & Emergency

Management (DSEM) to create processes & documentation empowering the KCFN Government to

implement a unique approach to Public Safety – an approach that is based upon the values of:

Isaak (respect),

Uu-alth-luk (taking care of), and

Hishuk’ish tsawaak (everything is connected).

While integrating these values into our work, your objective is to help create a public safety system that

meets the unique needs of our members in ways that use resources effectively.

Working out of the Campbell River Administration Office or the Kyuquot Administration Office, you will

help shape systems that lead to real change and improved outcomes for our members. This challenging

role provides a rewarding opportunity to reimagine approaches and find new/creative ways to tackle old

problems. This exciting role comes with a competitive salary, great health benefits/pension plan and

time off to achieve work-life balance!

What you’ll do:

• Use fact-based research to develop new approaches to existing issues

• Employ de-colonizing processes (where applicable)

• Gather input from Elders, Knowledge Sharers & broader community to inform our approaches

• Ensure that all programs are of the highest standards & adequately meet the needs of the KCFN community

• Ensure that departmental programs’ services are properly delivered & within approved budgets

• Ensure seamless integration of appropriate public safety programs, resources & deliverables

• Participate in meetings with federal, provincial, partners, applicable agencies/stakeholders & summarize/recommend positions/actions to DSEM for approval

• Identify funding opportunities & develop applications for review, approval & submission (also conduct reporting to funding agencies)

• Contribute to the development of annual budgets/strategic plans/reports (to the CAO, KCFN Executive, KCFN citizens & other stakeholders)

• Ensure that all reporting requirements are accurate and complete on or before due dates

• Oversee grants/funding to support new and existing programs/services

• Lead, manage, motivate, & coach employees to achieve overall goals & objectives

• Create/foster a culture of collaboration & support for all employees

• Create/foster a culture of safety & safe work practices consistent with applicable federal/provincial standards/regulations

• Participate in safe work initiatives/practices

• Manage conflict & diffuse hostile situations before they occur

• Liaise, collaborate, & manage strategic relationships with other agencies (ie NTC, USMA, Upper Island Counselling, FNHA, Island Health), federal/provincial government agencies (ie RCMP, MCFD, Court staff, EMCR, BCWS, FNESS, BCEHS)

Our ideal candidate:

• Bachelor’s degree (or equivalent experience) in emergency management, public safety, law, community services, social work, public health, management/leadership – strong asset

• Professional development in management/leadership, supervision, social development, communications, report and proposal writing, public health, conflict management & resolution, First Nations studies, public presentations, & budget development

• 5+ years of senior-level work experience in a related field/industry – strong asset

• 1+ years of senior-level work experience leading and developing teams – preferred

• Experience creating/developing program policies, budgets, funding proposals – strong assets

• Strong organizational, communication, conflict resolution skills – required

• An understanding of the concurrent law model and BC Modern Treaties

• Experience working with First Nations and an understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture

• Experience working in remote locations

• A combination of education and work experience may be accepted in lieu of a degree – tell us why and how you are the best person for this role.

** This competition is open to applicants who are legally entitled to work in Canada**