The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent, full-time Pre-Employment & NETP Case Manager to provide coordinated, holistic, and culturally responsive employment and pre-employment support to Indigenous clients and their families. This combined position delivers services under the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP) and Pre-Employment Supports (PES) funding streams. Based primarily in Port Alberni, the Case Manager provides regular in-person and remote service coverage to participating Nuu-chah-nulth communities in the Central Region. The position reports to the NETP Manager and works closely with the Manager of Social Development and the integrated Social Development case-management team.

Responsibilities Include:

Provide coordinated case-management support to participants under the NETP and PES funding streams, applying the appropriate program criteria, policies, referral processes, and documentation requirements;

Complete holistic participant assessments and work with participants to develop, implement, and regularly review individualized Employment Action Plans that identify strengths, goals, service needs, barriers, referrals, timelines, and outcomes;

Provide employment and training coaching, counselling, motivation, and practical support, and coordinate appropriate referrals to ISETS, Social Development, NTC programs, and qualified external services without duplicating supports;

Coordinate case conferences and maintain collaborative relationships with Nuu-chah-nulth communities, community-based staff, employers, education and training providers, service agencies, and other partners to strengthen referral pathways and employment opportunities;

Maintain complete, accurate, timely, and secure participant records; complete required statistical, narrative, financial-support, and outcome reporting; manage follow-up requirements; and travel regularly from Port Alberni to Central Region communities.

Preferred Qualifications:

Post-secondary diploma or degree in career development, human services, social sciences, education, business, or a related field; an equivalent combination of education, training, and relevant experience may be considered;

Experience providing employment, training, social-development, or human-service case management, including assessment, goal setting, referrals, documentation, follow-up, and reporting for government-funded or contribution-agreement programs;

Strong written, oral, facilitation, coaching, and interpersonal communication skills, with demonstrated ability to collaborate with First Nations communities, internal departments, employers, training providers, and service agencies;

Knowledge of First Nations histories, the ongoing impacts of colonialism, community strengths, and culturally safe and trauma-informed approaches; knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth communities, families, governance, values, and culturally appropriate practices is a strong asset;

Ability to work independently, organize a varied caseload, meet deadlines, exercise sound judgement, and use Microsoft Office, databases, virtual-meeting platforms, and case-management systems. A valid BC Driver’s License, reliable access to a vehicle, ability to travel regularly, satisfactory references, and an acceptable Criminal Record Check are required.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $63,000 - $71,000



