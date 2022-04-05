Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2023 – with the possibility of an extension), full-time Pre-employment Supports (PES) Coordinator. Along with program coordination activities, the PES Program Coordinator provides case management support to Social Development Workers’ client services. Based out of Port Alberni, this position’s duties are aligned with the NTC’s Education, Training, and Social Development Department.

Responsibilities Include

Work closely with case managers to support Social Assistance Clients to navigate the referral process for access to pre-employment training, client supports, employment planning, and training needs

Develop a work plan for the PES models, implementation, follow-up, reporting

Develop resource material for client navigation and Social Development policy and procedures

Provide ongoing support regarding PES reporting requirements

Completing the ISC reporting requirements for PES

May be required to attend PES meetings/conference calls, and meetings with First Nations

Required to follow NTC's guidelines and safety protocols for COVID19 prevention

Preferred Qualifications

Post-Secondary education in Health, Social Sciences, or Human Services plus 2+ years of supervisory experience

Good communication skills (both written and oral) and effective teamwork skills

Ability to collaborate effectively with internal and external partners to facilitate/co-ordinate programs, events, people and tasks

Proven experience working with a database and reporting systems for government

Understanding of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities

Strong organizational abilities and experience balancing multiple projects

Possess current driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and the ability to travel

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience. Annual salary range $60,000 - $70,000.