The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a reliable, highly motivated full-time term (maternity backfill) Program Delivery Assistant to perform a variety of complex administrative duties to support the NTC Department of Health. Based out of Port Alberni, the Program Delivery Assistant provides operational and administrative assistance to the Director of Health, performs a variety of administrative, coordination and logistical services in support of the operations of Health programs, and provides effective and efficient support to the program teams. This term position starts the week of April 19, 2021.

Position Responsibilities

• Ensures the Director of Health is well supported in the day-to-day management of the Health Department;

• Liaise with departmental program leaders and to be responsible for the coordination and submission of departmental information;

• Responsible for setting-up Departmental Committee meetings;

• Ensures he/she is familiar with the statistical and reporting requirement of the various Health program contribution agreements;

• Co-ordinates the submission of the Health department reporting;

• Responds to routine requests for information from officials, employees, members of the staff, the public or other individuals;

• Perform routine clerical and typing tasks involved in processing varied office materials such as form letters, reports, requisitions, memoranda envelopes, rough drafts; ensuring correctness in format, spelling and grammar.

Preferred Qualifications

• Post-secondary diploma or certificate in administration with direct work experience in an executive assistant role or have high school diploma/GED with 3 to 5-years’ experience with an organization;

• Superior time management and multitasking skill, and the ability to prioritize tasks;

• Professional, responsive, and positive work attitude is essential;

• Excellent working knowledge of MS Office, Internet, and e-mail (Outlook);

• Previous experience in handling confidential information;

• Possess a valid BC Driver’s License, and have daily access to a reliable vehicle;

• Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.