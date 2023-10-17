The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for a term (to March 29, 2024) project coordinator who can assist with the “Indigenous Component of Health Life Trajectories Initiative” (I-HeLTI). Following the goals of the project and reporting to the Director of Health, the I-HeLTI Project Coordinator will direct the investigation into early developmental origins of mental and cardio-metabolic health starting at conception; and, to explore the efficiency of exiting NTC interventions.

Responsibilities include:

Support the I-HeLTI project’s leads in overall planning and coordination of project objectives, providing administrative / research support to team members as needed / liaise between team institutions and members

Support the submission and management of ethics approval applications, participate in the development

of protocols, and coordinate fieldwork, data and bio-specimen collection as well as analysis and evaluation of interventions following strict adherence to standard health governance structures

Help build positive relationships and engage community participation

Prepare meeting minutes, records, reports and other documentation as required by partner governance bodies and communities

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree relevant to public health with a minimum of two years’ experience (with graduate degree) or five years (with undergraduate degree) in research (involving quantitative and qualitative) project management including budgeting, planning and coordination with a preference given to expertise in Indigenous peoples’ health

A clear understanding of OCAP and CIHR CHAPTER 9: TCPS2 Ethics Guidelines: Research Involving the First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples of Canada

Familiarity with word, excel and other computer software relevant to project management

Strong written and oral communication skills, and a strong ability to work in a team environment

Knowledge of CIHR grant management and reporting processes.

Familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture family systems considered an asset

Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Salary based on qualifications and experience: annual salary range $55,000 - $86,000.