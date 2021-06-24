The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council/Teechuktl (Mental Health Program) is seeking a permanent, full-time Quu’asa Wellness Worker to provide culturally-based support to Central Region individuals, families and communities, with an emphasis of providing support to First Nations people involved in high risk life-styles. Based out of the NTC Central Region Office (Tofino) this position involves regular travel into the communities of Ahousaht, Macoah, Ty-Histanis, Opitsaht and Hot Springs.
Position Responsibilities include:
• To provide direct support to individuals, families and communities
• To facilitate cultural learning, activities, and ceremonies that provides cultural healing and mental wellness
• To facilitate family support networks and facilitate family connections
• Know local healing resources and introduce/refer clients to these resources
• To work with other staff to respond to crisis and mobilize community strength in response
• To maintain reports, forms and all required documents within timelines
Preferred Qualifications:
• Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices
• Front-line experience working with aboriginal people
• Degree or other training in a field related to counselling and recovery
• Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addiction
• Awareness of western mental health approaches
• Experience working in a First Nations environment or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset
• Must have a car and valid driver’s licence
• Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $58,000 annually.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm, July 7, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview. We thank all applicants for their interest. Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and family values).