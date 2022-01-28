UTG is seeking a self-motivated, experienced, and highly skilled individual who has excellent interpersonal and communications skills to become part of their team as the Receptionist/Office Clerk. As often the first line of contact, the Receptionist/Office Clerk will promote a professional image and good impression of UTG, ensuring all interactions are carried out with a friendly, positive and helpful attitude.
The Receptionist/Office Manager will provide consistent high-quality clerical and receptionist support.
Qualifications and Experience:
• Certificate in Administrative Assistant, or an acceptable combination of education and progressively responsible experience.
• 5 years of direct work experience in a Receptionist/Office Clerk capacity, ideally in a First Nations government environment.
• Strong Knowledge of general office procedures involving procurement, travel arrangements, reports, records management, etc.
• Hands-on experience with productivity applications, including word processing, spreadsheets, email clients, and presentation software. Superior word processing skills at 50 words per minute
• Superior time management skills, multi-tasking skills, and the ability to prioritize tasks with minimal supervision
• Previous experience in handling confidential or sensitive information; knowledge of applicable data privacy laws
• Able to maintain filing systems and basic databases
• Superior Telephone manners and strong interpersonal skills
Salary Range and Benefits:
UTG offers a competitive wage commensurate with qualifications and experience and a comprehensive benefit plan (including dental plan, extended health benefits, optical plan, accumulated sick leave and Municipal Pension Plan).
Please submit a resume and cover letter no later than 4:30 pm on Friday February 18, 2022 to:
Attention: Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant
In person/by mail: 5251 Argyle Street, Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 1V1
Emailed to: Lysa.Ray@Uchucklesaht.ca (MS Word or PDF documents)
We thank you for your interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.