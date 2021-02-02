The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a term (to March 31, 2022), full-time Resolution Health Support Worker to provide cultural support and counselling to Residential School survivors. Based out of Port Alberni, this position is for someone who has a desire to support individual survivors of residential school and their families.
Responsibilities Include:
- Provide direct support to individuals and families
- Plan and organize group information and healing sessions
- Facilitate cultural approaches and activities that provides cultural healing and mental wellness
- Provide support and debriefing to community workers
- Maintain ongoing consultation with elders about culturally appropriate healing methods
- Maintain reports, forms, and all required documents on a timely basis
Preferred Qualifications:
- Possess a human service diploma or Grade 12, plus in-depth knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural-healing practices and understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth-aht suffering from residential school trauma
- Front-line experience working with aboriginal people
- Excellent communication and people skills
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
- Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and be able to travel to NTC Communities
Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $45,000 - $55,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm February 12, 2021 by sending your
cover letter, three references (available to contact)
and resume to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview. We thank all applicants for their interest. Pursuant to Section 16[1] of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture.)