The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a term (to March 31, 2024), full-time Resolution Health Support Worker to provide cultural and emotional support to residential school survivors and their families. This position also provides support completing Day Scholar and Indian Day School applications in community, and in urban settings. This position is based out of the NTC Central Region office (Tofino), and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.
Responsibilities Include
- Provide direct support to individuals and families
- Plan and organize group information and healing sessions
- Facilitate cultural approaches and activities that provides cultural healing and mental wellness
- Provide support and debriefing to community workers
- Maintain ongoing consultation with elders about culturally appropriate healing methods
- Maintain reports, forms, and all required documents on a timely basis
Preferred Qualifications
- Diploma or degree in a field related to counselling or a specialization in mental health
- 5 years front line experience working with aboriginal people
- Experience working with adults suffering from emotional, behavioural disorders, and their families
- Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictive behaviours
- Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes
- Thoroughly familiar with health services and referrals processes
- Able to work independently and to contribute as a team member
- Experience in setting strong personal boundaries
- Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: range $50,000 - $58,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm June 6, 2022 by sending your
cover letter, three references and resume to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Pursuant to Section 16[1] of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture.)