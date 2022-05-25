The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council Teechuktl (Mental Health) Program is seeking a term (to March 31, 2024), full-time Resolution Health Support Worker to provide cultural and emotional support to residential school survivors and their families. This position also provides support completing Day Scholar and Indian Day School applications in community, and in urban settings. This position is based out of the NTC Central Region office (Tofino), and requires travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane) into communities.

Responsibilities Include

Provide direct support to individuals and families

Plan and organize group information and healing sessions

Facilitate cultural approaches and activities that provides cultural healing and mental wellness

Provide support and debriefing to community workers

Maintain ongoing consultation with elders about culturally appropriate healing methods

Maintain reports, forms, and all required documents on a timely basis

Preferred Qualifications

Diploma or degree in a field related to counselling or a specialization in mental health

5 years front line experience working with aboriginal people

Experience working with adults suffering from emotional, behavioural disorders, and their families

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictive behaviours

Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes

Thoroughly familiar with health services and referrals processes

Able to work independently and to contribute as a team member

Experience in setting strong personal boundaries

Possess a valid driver’s licence and have daily access to a reliable vehicle

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: range $50,000 - $58,000.