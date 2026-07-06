Summer Position: Tlu-piich Games Assistant

Available for: Any person of Aboriginal Descent

Start Date: ASAP

End Date: August 17, 2026

Rate of Pay: $18 - $20 (depending on qualifications)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking two (2) enthusiastic and energetic person of aboriginal descent to serve as the 2026 Tlu-piich Games Assistant. This position involves provide support to the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator and games staff in a full range of activities related to the 2026 Games event. If you are personable, confident, assertive, and have some coordination experience or have volunteered for a sports event before, please apply!

Eligibility: Any person of Indigenous descent who is a full-time student, returning to full-time studies (high school or post-secondary) in the fall/winter of 2026/27.

Volunteer Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:

Assist the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator as needed and provide support to the games staff with office procedures.

Ensure adequate inventory of games files, sporting equipment, trophies and ensure items are readily available at the games.

Record minutes of all committee and related meetings.

Assist in developing the Public Relations and Communications Plan.

Perform other related duties as required.

Preferred Qualifications: