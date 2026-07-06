Summer Position: Tlu-piich Games Assistant

Available for: Any person of Aboriginal Descent
Start Date: ASAP
End Date: August 17, 2026
Rate of Pay: $18 - $20 (depending on qualifications)
The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking two (2) enthusiastic and energetic person of aboriginal descent to serve as the 2026 Tlu-piich Games Assistant. This position involves provide support to the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator and games staff in a full range of activities related to the 2026 Games event. If you are personable, confident, assertive, and have some coordination experience or have volunteered for a sports event before, please apply!
Eligibility: Any person of Indigenous descent who is a full-time student, returning to full-time studies (high school or post-secondary) in the fall/winter of 2026/27.
Volunteer Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:
- Assist the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator as needed and provide support to the games staff with office procedures.
- Ensure adequate inventory of games files, sporting equipment, trophies and ensure items are readily available at the games.
- Record minutes of all committee and related meetings.
- Assist in developing the Public Relations and Communications Plan.
- Perform other related duties as required.
Preferred Qualifications:
- High school diploma or equivalent or BC Adult Education Diploma with related work or volunteer experience.
- Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games would be an asset.
- Must be computer literate and able to communicate effectively, verbally, and with texting.
- Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, and personable.
- Must be able and willing to lead and work in a team setting.
- Experience in the field of sports and recreation would be considered an asset.
- Must be punctual, willing to work shift, weekends and long hours.
- Must be physical fit as the job will require heavy lifting.
- Possession of a class 5 driver’s license and reliable transportation.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by sending your cover letter, resume and include three references to: Human Resource Manager, by: Fax: (250) 724-1907 or email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org or drop your application off at the main NTC office located at 5001 Mission Road.
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview. We thank all applicants for the interest. Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture, language, and community family events).