Summer Student – Maintenance Worker

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is currently accepting applications for a Temporary, Full-time employment opportunity for a Maintenance Worker position. Wage is $23.00/hour.

Eligible Applicants

•Between 15-30 years of age, with a Social Insurance Number.

•Must be physically fit, and able to lift up to 40lbs.

•Class 5 driver’s license preferred.•Must be Uchucklesaht or Nuu-chah-nulth members.

Duties to include:

•Assists and learns with the maintenance team.

•Establish and monitor schedules and procedures for buildings, equipment and grounds.

•Verify that facilities and equipment meet safety, security and fire regulations and internal policies.

•Assist with carpentry, painting, drywall repair, furniture repair, shelf construction, and applying finishes.

•Install/replace switches and plugs, repair small appliances, disassemble/reassemble equipment, and replace sinks and toilets.

•Collects and removes waste and recycling, and ensures hazardous materials are handled and disposed of safely.

•Clean entrance ways, sidewalks and parking lots using manual and power tools to remove dirt, leaves and debris; perform basic gardening and lawn care.

•Clean hallways, floors, windows, stairwells, washrooms and offices.

•Complete and maintain related records such as maintenance/utility logs and security incident reports.

•Performs other duties as required and attends some day trips to the village of Ehthlateese with the team.

Required qualifications:

•Organized, with strong verbal communication skills

•The ability to work independently and as part of a team

•Positive and professional attitude•Good physical fitness

•Ability to accommodate flexible hours