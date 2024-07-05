Summer Youth Community Garden - Gardener

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is currently accepting applications for a temporary full-time employment opportunity as a vegetable gardener in the Uchucklesaht Tribe Community Garden.
Eligible Applicants
• Between 15-30 years of age, with a Social Insurance Number.
• Must be physically fit, and able to lift heavy loads
• Class 5 drivers license preferred
• Uchucklesaht, Nuu-chah-nulth members, and Indigenous individuals
Duties to include:
• General gardening tasks, including weeding, propagation, watering, harvesting, and cleaning garden produce.
• Construction and maintenance of the garden, including garden boxes, fence, irrigation, shed, and others projects as they arise.
• Creating weekly or biweekly garden food boxes to interested Uchucklesaht Citizens.
• Participating in and assisting with garden-related programing, including but not limited to food preservation skills (canning, freezing), Indigenous food knowledge sharing, cooking classes, balm and salve making.
• Assist the Department of Lands and Resources staff with other duties, as directed.
Required qualifications:
• Organized, with strong verbal communication skills
• The ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Positive and professional attitude
• Good physical fitness
• Interest in or willingness to learn gardening skills
• Ability to accommodate flexible hours
Wage $22 per hour.
Please submit a resume and cover letter no later than 4:30 pm on Thursday, July 11 to: Attention: Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant
In person/by mail: 5251 Argyle Street, Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 1V1
Emailed to: Lysa.Ray@Uchucklesaht.ca (MS Word or PDF documents)
We thank you for your interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.