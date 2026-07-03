Summit Coordinator (Contract Position)

BC First Nations Women's, Two Spirit, Rematriation & Research Governance Summit

Position Type: Contract

Compensation: $40/hour @ 30 hours per week

Preferred Start Date: July 15, 2026

Contract End Date: November 1st 2026

Application Deadline: July 12, 2026

Position Summary

The Summit Coordinator is responsible for coordinating the planning, logistics, communications, sponsorship development, and delivery of the annual BC First Nations Women's Two Spirit Rematriation & Research Governance Summit (Summit) on October 19-20, 2026.

Working closely with Dr. Amy Parent and the Summit Leadership Circle, the Coordinator will help ensure the successful planning and implementation of the Summit while supporting respectful relationships with Indigenous leaders, students, sponsors, presenters, First Nations governments, universities, and community organizations.

The successful candidate will represent the Summit professionally while supporting the matriarchal-centred values of the Summit. This position requires an individual who is highly organized, proactive, able to work independently, and capable of managing multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment while meeting competing deadlines.

Key Responsibilities

Event Planning & Coordination

Develop and maintain a comprehensive Summit work plan and planning timeline.

Coordinate planning meetings and track action items.

Coordinate venue logistics, rooming lists, catering requirements, travel arrangements, and event schedules.

Ensure all planning coordination elements and deadlines are met.

Registration & Participant Support

Coordinate attendee registration and maintain accurate registration records.

Respond to Summit inquiries.

Update Summit leadership and mentee packages, and materials.

Coordinate accessibility and accommodation requests.

Distinguished Matriarch Presenters

Coordinate communications and travel for speakers, Elders, Knowledge Holders, panelists, facilitators, and guests.

Supervise the collection biographies, photographs, presentations, and audiovisual requirements.

Sponsorship & Partnership Development

Coordinate sponsorship packages and follow-up communications.

Track sponsorship commitments, deliverables, and recognition requirements.

Support fundraising efforts that contribute to the long-term sustainability of the Summit and Network.

Communications

Assist with Summit communications and promotional materials.

Coordinate invitations & confirmations.

Maintain mailing lists and planning documents.

Coordinate printing of Summit materials, signage, and event resources with larger team.

Volunteer, Research Assistant & Event Logistics

Coordinate student volunteers.

Work collaboratively with graduate research assistants, student volunteers, and emerging Indigenous leaders.

Provide guidance, mentorship, and training to research assistants and volunteers to support their professional development and participation in Summit planning and delivery.

Develop volunteer schedules and co-facilitate in person orientation

Coordinate event setup, registration, onsite logistics, and teardown with helping team.

Manage Summit supplies, equipment, and materials.

Administration

Track expenditures and invoices.

Maintain organized records and planning documents.

Supervise a research assistant to update the existing SurveyMonkey evaluation before the Summit.

Post-Summit

Update & distribute a survey monkey evaluation survey to Summit attendees.

Compile survey responses and provide summary reports to the Summit Leadership Circle

Coordinate sponsor acknowledgements and thank-you correspondence.

Finalize expenditures & maintain records to support future Summit planning.

Required Qualifications

Minimum three (3) years of professional experience coordinating conferences, summits, or large-scale events with 75 or more participants.

Demonstrated experience managing multiple event logistics simultaneously, including registration, accommodations, catering, travel, speakers, volunteers, and venue coordination.

Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail.

Demonstrated ability to work efficiently at a fast pace while maintaining a high level of accuracy and professionalism.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to work independently, exercise sound judgment, and take initiative.

Experience building and maintaining professional relationships with sponsors, partners, vendors, and community organizations.

Respectful of Indigenous protocols, confidentiality, and cultural responsibilities.

A collaborative team member with excellent interpersonal skills and a positive attitude

Proficiency with Microsoft Office, Zoom, Canva, spreadsheets, and cloud-based file management.

*Please note that this is a professional position and is not ideal for a student.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience coordinating Indigenous-led conferences, gatherings, or community events.

Experience securing sponsorships, developing partnerships, or conducting fundraising outreach.

Experience mentoring or supervising students, research assistants, volunteers, or junior staff.

Application Process

Interested applicants are asked to submit:

A 1–2 page cover letter outlining your interest in the position and your relevant experience. The cover letter must include a brief positionality statement describing the communities, Nations, cultures, identities, lived experiences, and relationships that inform your approach to this work and your interest in supporting a matriarchal-centred Indigenous-led Summit. Applications submitted without a positionality statement will not be considered

A current CV.

A brief summary of conferences, summits, or large-scale events (75 or more participants) they have coordinated, including the approximate number of participants and their role.

Two professional references

Applications must be received by July 12, 2026 & can be sent to: aparent@sfu.ca

Interviews will begin shortly after the closing date, with the successful candidate ideally starting July 15, 2026.