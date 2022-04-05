Team Assistant

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking a reliable, highly motivated Team Assistant to fill a permanent, full-time position.  This position performs a variety of complex administrative duties for a Team of Social Workers utilizing MIS and ICM – two complex government systems.  Based out of the Usma office in Port Alberni, this position is under the general supervision of the Usma Office Coordinator.

 

Responsibilities Include

 

  • Sets up and maintains client records, ensures computer information systems are updated
  • Processes paperwork for medical coverage, family allowance and identification
  • Opening and maintaining confidential client file records using MIS and ICM database system
  • Prepares documentation/files for liaise or transfer with MCFD offices and other delegated agencies in BC
  • Provide office backup to the Receptionist

 

Preferred Qualifications

 

  • Experience and or knowledge of ICM and MIS systems
  • High school diploma/GED with additional post-secondary courses or certification in office administration is preferred
  • 2 to 3 years of proven general office skills preferably acquired from working in an office administrative capacity 
  • Proficiency with PC computer software applications (e.g., MS Word, Excel, and outlook)
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Able to act with tact and diplomacy, meet deadlines, and maintain effective working relationships
  • Demonstrated ability to multi-task, plan activities, and prioritize workload
  • Access to a car and possess a valid driver’s licence
  • Able to provide acceptable references and criminal record check

 

Competitive benefits and salary based on qualifications and experience.  Annual salary range $44,000 - $52,000).

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1 pm April 19, 2022 by sending your cover letter,

resume and references (available for contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383, Port Alberni, B.C.  V9Y 7M2

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

Fax: (250) 723-0463

Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

