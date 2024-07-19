Tlu-piich Games Assistant | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Eligibility:  Any person of indigenous descent who is a full-time student, returning to full-time studies (high school or post-secondary) in the fall/winter of 2024/25.

 

Responsibilities and duties:

 

  1. Assist the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator as needed
  2. Provide overall support to the games staff with office procedures
  3. Ensure adequate inventory of games files, sporting equipment, trophies and various other items
  4. Record minutes of all committee and related meetings
  5. Assist in developing the Public Relations and Communications Plan
  6. Assign Vendor Booths/concession stands for Games
  7. And perform other related duties as required

 

Preferred Qualifications:

 

  • Understanding and knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth and Indigenous peoples’ culture and values
  • Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games
  • Work experience in recreation would be an asset
  • Event and project management experience would be an asset
  • Strong verbal and written communication and computer skills
  • Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, understanding and personable
  • Must be able and willing to work in a team setting
  • Possession of a Novice driver’s license or class 5 and reliable transportation
  • Must be willing to work shift, weekends and long hours
  • Must be physical fit as the job will require heavy lifting
  • Must have office and computer skills and have a willingness to learn to skill.

Start Date:  July 26, 2024

End Date:  August 16, 2024

Rate of Pay:  $20

Apply by 12:00 pm, July 23, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and include three references to: Human Resource Manager, by: Fax: (250) 724-1907 or email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org  or drop your application off at the main NTC office located at 5001 Mission Road.

